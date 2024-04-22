Manufacturing, Use Of Polythene Bags Banned From June 05: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that the provincial government has imposed ban on manufacturing and use of polythene bags across the province under the vision to make environment clean.
Addressing a rally organized in connection with “World Earth Day” on Monday, the DC said that traders and production units had been informed about the government instructions. He said the traders have been urged to cooperate with the district administration in making the campaign successful, adding that a special awareness campaign was being run in this regard.
He said that after the awareness campaign, the violators would face stern action against them.
He said that the products manufactured with plastic could cause damages to public lives and stressed upon the need the left the habit of using these items.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum said that government’s directives would be implemented at any cost. He highlighted the disadvantages of using polythene bags and the products made with the plastic.
A large number of officials, students and civil society members were also participated in the awareness rally.
