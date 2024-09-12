SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The groundbreaking ceremony for the new building of Police Station B Section was officially initiated by the family of the late Khan Manwar Khan, a renowned philanthropist and Patron of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) here on Thursday.

This generous gesture is a testament to the family's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting the development of essential public infrastructure.

The construction of the new police station building is a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance law enforcement capabilities and provide better services to the citizens. The state-of-the-art facility will be equipped with modern amenities and technology, enabling the police to more effectively serve and protect the community.

The late Manwar Khan's family has demonstrated exceptional social responsibility and dedication to the welfare of the people by undertaking this project. Their contribution will have a lasting impact on the community, and the new police station building will serve as a fitting tribute to Manwar Khan's legacy.

The initiative is a shining example of public-private partnership and highlights the importance of collaboration between philanthropic individuals and organizations to drive positive change and development in society.

The inauguration ceremony of the new building of Police Station B Section was a prestigious event that drew a distinguished gathering of esteemed guests. The special guest of honor was DIG Sukkur Region, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, who graced the occasion with his presence.

Other notable guests included Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Raja MB Dharejo, SSP Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Sheikh and the President of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC&I), Bilal Waqar Khan. A large number of honorable citizens and representatives from the business community also participated in the ceremony, making it a grand and memorable occasion.

The inauguration ceremony was a significant event, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Police Station B Section. The presence of such a diverse and esteemed group of guests underscored the importance of the occasion and the significance of the new building in enhancing law enforcement capabilities in the region.

The ceremony provided an opportunity for the guests to tour the new facility, which is equipped with modern amenities and technology, and to interact with police officials and other stakeholders.