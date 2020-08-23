UrduPoint.com
Man,woman Commits Suicide

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :A man and a woman committed suicide in Tharparkar on Sunday.

A 28-years-old sajjan s/o Gulab Bheel ended his life by hanging himself in village Doday ji dhaani near Mithi.

In another incident, a 50-years-old woman Daahi ended her life by hanging herself with a tree in Dilip nagar colony of Mithi town.

Police handed over bodies to the heir after completing legal formalities.

