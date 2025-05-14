Many Arrested In Ongoing House Raids, Search Operations In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Indian forces’ personnel continued their violent house raids and search operations in different parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Indian forces’ personnel continued their violent house raids and search operations in different parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces’ personnel forcibly enter residential homes during violent cordon and search operations across various areas of the Kashmir Valley.
Acting under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the troops harass and torture the inmates, including women and children, while arresting innocent youth without justification.
They confiscate vital documents such as land and bank records, mobile phones, laptops, and other digital devices, plunging families into distress and insecurity.
During these house raids and crackdowns, the troops unleash terror by damaging household properties, vandalizing furniture, and smashing appliances.
Reports confirm that the forces loot valuables, including gold ornaments and hard-earned cash.
The relentless harassment and arbitrary arrests aim to instil fear and suppress dissent among the civilian population. These actions represent a deliberate attempt to criminalize ordinary Kashmiris and disrupt their lives under the pretext of search operations.
Among those whose houses were raided in Srinagar alone include Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Waseem Tariq Matta, Anjum Younis, Bilal Ahmad Lone, Faizyab Showkat Dewani, Bilal Lone,Manzoor Tola, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Bachoon, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, and Firdous Ahmad Dar.
Recent Stories
At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on rally of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jata ..
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches
Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan
PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain valid
PUC calls for 'Day of Gratitude' following national security triumph
NAB, CCP join forces to combat bid rigging, ensure fair competition
CCP signs MoU with NAB to collaborate against bid rigging ,Collusive Practices
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar
Putin to hold talks with Malaysian premier
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on rally of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jatak6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lal Sohanra National Park to inspect ongoing development work13 minutes ago
-
Governor assures Mehsud Tribal Jirga to address developmental issues in Waziristan13 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar pays glowing tribute to late Senator Sajid Mir23 minutes ago
-
E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform23 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Zhob, Kalat and surrounding areas23 minutes ago
-
Four injured in Quetta hand grenade blast23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's defence in capable hands, says Khawaja Asif during visit to injured soldiers23 minutes ago
-
C&W minister reviews largest-ever infrastructure development drive23 minutes ago
-
DC adopts open-door policy for public complaints23 minutes ago
-
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of Imran Khan with his s ..32 minutes ago
-
International Squash Tournament to be held in Quetta in December: Zubair Jahan Khan33 minutes ago