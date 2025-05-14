Open Menu

Many Arrested In Ongoing House Raids, Search Operations In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Many arrested in ongoing house raids, search operations in IIOJK

Indian forces’ personnel continued their violent house raids and search operations in different parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Indian forces’ personnel continued their violent house raids and search operations in different parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces’ personnel forcibly enter residential homes during violent cordon and search operations across various areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Acting under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the troops harass and torture the inmates, including women and children, while arresting innocent youth without justification.

They confiscate vital documents such as land and bank records, mobile phones, laptops, and other digital devices, plunging families into distress and insecurity.

During these house raids and crackdowns, the troops unleash terror by damaging household properties, vandalizing furniture, and smashing appliances.

Reports confirm that the forces loot valuables, including gold ornaments and hard-earned cash.

The relentless harassment and arbitrary arrests aim to instil fear and suppress dissent among the civilian population. These actions represent a deliberate attempt to criminalize ordinary Kashmiris and disrupt their lives under the pretext of search operations.

Among those whose houses were raided in Srinagar alone include Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Waseem Tariq Matta, Anjum Younis, Bilal Ahmad Lone, Faizyab Showkat Dewani, Bilal Lone,Manzoor Tola, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Bachoon, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, and Firdous Ahmad Dar.

