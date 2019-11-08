Many as 1,800 to 2,000 MW electricity was expected to be consumed under the package: Omar Ayub Khan

Omar Ayub Khan said as many as 1,800 to 2,000 MW electricity was expected to be consumed under the package, which would provide a better option to the public to use electricity for the heating purpose during winter, instead of gas and enable industries to operate round-the-clock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Omar Ayub Khan said as many as 1,800 to 2,000 MW electricity was expected to be consumed under the package, which would provide a better option to the public to use electricity for the heating purpose during winter, instead of gas and enable industries to operate round-the-clock.

The minister said the government was working on generation of inexpensive electricity and accordingly the Alternative Energy Development board had approved establishment of 11 wind power plants of 500 MW, which would cost Rs 6.30 per unit.

He said the government had planned to generate around 8,000 MW power through renewable energy resources by 2025; regretting that the previous regime did not give any attention on this side but it kept on encouraging production of expensive electricity.

Answering a question, the minister said the government was going to advertise the incentive package in national dailies with complete price-comparison chart of all category consumers, so that they could assess advantages of the package.

Answering a question about settlement of the Karkey dispute, Omar Ayub said the issue was resolved amicably. "There is 'zero cost' on its settlement and it has no expense on us." Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali said the government was making tireless efforts to check the power pilferage and electricity load-shedding was observed only on those feeders where line loses were excessive.

Normally, he said, in winter season electricity demand witnessed a drastic dip even to 8,000-9000 MW per day in January, while installed capacity remained excessive and its benefit should be given to the public and industrial sector.

He said it would be a win-win situation for both consumers and power producers as in industrial sector "more consumption means more economical production. " Besides, it would help bring down circular debt, and give a boost to power and economy sectors, he added.