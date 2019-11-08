UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Many As 1,800 To 2,000 MW Electricity Was Expected To Be Consumed Under The Package: Omar Ayub Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:48 PM

Many as 1,800 to 2,000 MW electricity was expected to be consumed under the package: Omar Ayub Khan

Omar Ayub Khan said as many as 1,800 to 2,000 MW electricity was expected to be consumed under the package, which would provide a better option to the public to use electricity for the heating purpose during winter, instead of gas and enable industries to operate round-the-clock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Omar Ayub Khan said as many as 1,800 to 2,000 MW electricity was expected to be consumed under the package, which would provide a better option to the public to use electricity for the heating purpose during winter, instead of gas and enable industries to operate round-the-clock.

The minister said the government was working on generation of inexpensive electricity and accordingly the Alternative Energy Development board had approved establishment of 11 wind power plants of 500 MW, which would cost Rs 6.30 per unit.

He said the government had planned to generate around 8,000 MW power through renewable energy resources by 2025; regretting that the previous regime did not give any attention on this side but it kept on encouraging production of expensive electricity.

Answering a question, the minister said the government was going to advertise the incentive package in national dailies with complete price-comparison chart of all category consumers, so that they could assess advantages of the package.

Answering a question about settlement of the Karkey dispute, Omar Ayub said the issue was resolved amicably. "There is 'zero cost' on its settlement and it has no expense on us." Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali said the government was making tireless efforts to check the power pilferage and electricity load-shedding was observed only on those feeders where line loses were excessive.

Normally, he said, in winter season electricity demand witnessed a drastic dip even to 8,000-9000 MW per day in January, while installed capacity remained excessive and its benefit should be given to the public and industrial sector.

He said it would be a win-win situation for both consumers and power producers as in industrial sector "more consumption means more economical production. " Besides, it would help bring down circular debt, and give a boost to power and economy sectors, he added.

Related Topics

Electricity January Gas All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Seoul Returns to Pyongyang Boat Used by Fishermen ..

2 minutes ago

International conference on artificial intelligenc ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking strict action against profiteers: Mini ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Adnan says Nawaz Sharif's condition is critica ..

51 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

2 minutes ago

IGP reviews security arrangements around sit-in ve ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.