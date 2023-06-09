Many big vehicles impounded as police bans heavy traffic passage through city

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Traffic police impounded many heavy vehicles on violations after a ban was imposed on the passage of heavy traffic through the Kot Addu city area following the killing of two schoolchildren in an accident.

According to details, heavy vehicles used to pass through the Kot Addu city area including trailers, oil tankers, trucks and buses and caused accidents.

However, traders' representative Sheikh Usman met with DSP Kot Addu city Sanaullah Khan and expressed resentment after a recent accident involving a heavy vehicle claimed the life of two school children.

He had demanded that the passage of heavy traffic through city should be banned and instead be routed through the bypass.

The DSP agreed and said that no heavy vehicle would be allowed to pass through city areas to keep the lives of the people safe.