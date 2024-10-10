Many countries looking towards Pakistan for enhancing business relations: Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday said that many countries are looking towards

Pakistani ports for enhancing business and trade relations.

A shipping company from Denmark has signed agreement of heavy amount to use Karachi port of Pakistan, he said while talking to ptv.

A sufficient space is available in Pakistani ports for increasing business relations with foreign countries, he said.

A high level Saudi delegation, SCO and Chinese high officials are also going to sign memorandum of understandings to enhance business relations with Pakistan, he said.

In reply to a question about government’s efforts in the power sector, he said abolishing agreements with five power plants

would benefit the people of Pakistan in the energy sector.

The government is making all out efforts to bring reforms in the power sector and for this, all important steps are being taken to achieve the progress without further delay, he said.