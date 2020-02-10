UrduPoint.com
Many Developmental Projects Underway In District Astore:Farman Ali

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:08 PM

Minister Beldaya and local government Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Farman Ali said that due to good policies of provincial government, many developmental projects were underway in different areas of District Astore

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister Beldaya and local government Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Farman Ali said that due to good policies of provincial government, many developmental projects were underway in different areas of District Astore.

While talking with app,he said that all concerned contractors of these projects were strictly instructed to do their job in the prescribed time. He said that due to my previous services for PML(N) in past, I was being selected by the member of legislative assembly and I would not break the trust and hope.

Allah Almighty gave me chance and I would avail this chance and make the Astore city as a model city. Being belonging from Astore District, I very well known by the problems of my area and my priority would be to solve these problems further the aim of my politics was to serve and resolve the problems of poor people and this was also the vision and mission of our leader M.Nawaz sharif.

He further said that the main problems of Astore were education and health and I would try my level best to resolve these problems in my five years period.

