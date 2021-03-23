Many educational institutions sealed in Attock

Many educational institutions in Attock district have been sealed by the administration for one week owing to appearance of corona positive cases among the teachers amd students

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Many educational institutions in Attock district have been sealed by the administration for one week owing to appearance of corona positive cases among the teachers amd students .

The step had been taken to control the rising cases of the viral disease, a press release said.

Govt Degree College for Women Attock , Govt Higher Secondary school Nara , Govt Girls High School Baryar ,Govt Girls High School Jand , Govt Girls High School Kamra Kalan , Govt Girls High School Attock , Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Attock , Govt Boys High School Moorat and Govt Girls Elementary School Dhok Gayan are among the institutions, which have been closed.

Meanwhile, number of the COVID-19 positive cases in the district has reached 1455 since the break of the deadly disease.

According to the Incharge Corona Cell Incharge Attock, some 30,690 people in the district had been screened so far, with 1,455 were found positive. The result of 153 suspects was still awaited .

The incharge said total 29 corona patients had died, 1,276 recovered and two were under treatment.