UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Many Educational Institutions Sealed In Attock

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:06 PM

Many educational institutions sealed in Attock

Many educational institutions in Attock district have been sealed by the administration for one week owing to appearance of corona positive cases among the teachers amd students

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Many educational institutions in Attock district have been sealed by the administration for one week owing to appearance of corona positive cases among the teachers amd students .

The step had been taken to control the rising cases of the viral disease, a press release said.

Govt Degree College for Women Attock , Govt Higher Secondary school Nara , Govt Girls High School Baryar ,Govt Girls High School Jand , Govt Girls High School Kamra Kalan , Govt Girls High School Attock , Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Attock , Govt Boys High School Moorat and Govt Girls Elementary School Dhok Gayan are among the institutions, which have been closed.

Meanwhile, number of the COVID-19 positive cases in the district has reached 1455 since the break of the deadly disease.

According to the Incharge Corona Cell Incharge Attock, some 30,690 people in the district had been screened so far, with 1,455 were found positive. The result of 153 suspects was still awaited .

The incharge said total 29 corona patients had died, 1,276 recovered and two were under treatment.

Related Topics

Died Nara Attock Jand Armenian Dram Women Government

Recent Stories

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy in ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Day observes in all the districts of Lark ..

5 minutes ago

US Urges China to Stop Using Maritime Militia to ' ..

5 minutes ago

India's Modi Congratulates Pakistanis on National ..

5 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Afghan Peace Talks in Turkey May Lay ..

9 minutes ago

Murad Ali Shah greets nation on Pakistan Day

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.