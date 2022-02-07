UrduPoint.com

Many Leaders To Quit PML-N Before 2023 Elections Due To Sharifs' Dictatorial Mindset: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that a seasoned politician like Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had left Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz due to unilateral decisions of Sharif family in the party.

In a tweet, he said that reservations of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were just the beginning.

The minister predicted that before 2023 elections, many leaders in the PML-N would raise their voice against the dictatorship in the party and part ways.

The PPP was also facing the similar situation, he said.

