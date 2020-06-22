Many members of opposition willing to join treasury benches: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Monday said there were many members of the opposition who had sown their willingness to join the treasury benches as they were disappointed from the petty politics of their leaderships.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had made the parties as family limited.

She said the difference of opinion was the part of democratic system, adding the government would address the reservations of its allied political parties soon.

She said it was high time to eliminate mafias and address issues of the country to bring it on the road of progress.

Regarding COVID-19, she said there was dire need to bring change in the mind-set of the people, proposing people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for combating the coronavirus pandemic effectively.