Many " Nishtarians " vying for NMU VC post

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Several professors both serving and retired from Nishtar Medical University have applied for the position of Vice-Chancellor (VC) held by Dr Mehnaz Khakwani these days.

Sources of NMU told this news agency on Wednesday that besides Dr Khakwani, former VCs, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, Dr Masood ur Rauf Hiraj, Dr Khalid Qureshi, Nishtar Medical College Principal Dr Rashad Qamar Rao, Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti and many others had applied for the post.

The sources informed that though the date of the interview was yet to be confirmed, these may be conducted soon.

As the NMU is the only medical university in Southern Punjab, there are potential chances that the interviews will not be delayed for a long period, the sources said and added that most of the aspirants are Nishtar Medical College (NMC) graduates and have been serving it since long or retired recently.

Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood retired a month ago as head of Oncology Department while Dr Rana Altaf resigned as VC a couple of months ago, the sources maintained. Dr Hiraj is the president Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter and is a professor of surgery while Dr Khalid Qureshi has been serving the varsity as DSA and hostel warden, they noted.Dr Mehnaz Khakwani is NMU Pro VC and is serving as VC after Dr Rana Altaf resigned, the sources said adding that Dr Khawani is the professor of Gynae.

It will come to light soon who gets the most important position of the varsity, the sources concluded.