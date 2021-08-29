UrduPoint.com

Many People Quit Other Parties, Join PTI In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Many people quit other parties, join PTI in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) ::A large number of people joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a clear proof of the government's best performance, Member Provincial Assembly Humayun Khan said here Sunday while addressing a big joining ceremony here.

He was addressing a gathering organized by PTI at village Khairabad, Dir Lower.

Humayun Khan MPA, Awal Khan President Tiger Force Feroz Shah and Murad Rehman among others participated.

The program started with recitation of the verses from Holy Quran and congratulations were given to those joining and reposing confidence in the PTI government leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of about 40 people from the village resigned from various parties and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This is a clear proof of the performance of our government and the real reason is the trust reposed in the leadership of Mahmood Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, MPA Hamayun Khan said.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has given approval of mega projects related to developments all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Dir Sunday All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Guyana

31 minutes ago
 Dubai to host POPC Live!, the Middle East’s bigg ..

Dubai to host POPC Live!, the Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTub ..

46 minutes ago
 UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals ..

UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals from fourth cycle submissions

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

2 hours ago
 Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s sou ..

Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s southwestern coast

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy ..

Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy in Afghanistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.