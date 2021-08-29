Many people quit other parties, join PTI in Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) ::A large number of people joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a clear proof of the government's best performance, Member Provincial Assembly Humayun Khan said here Sunday while addressing a big joining ceremony here.

He was addressing a gathering organized by PTI at village Khairabad, Dir Lower.

Humayun Khan MPA, Awal Khan President Tiger Force Feroz Shah and Murad Rehman among others participated.

The program started with recitation of the verses from Holy Quran and congratulations were given to those joining and reposing confidence in the PTI government leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of about 40 people from the village resigned from various parties and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This is a clear proof of the performance of our government and the real reason is the trust reposed in the leadership of Mahmood Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, MPA Hamayun Khan said.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has given approval of mega projects related to developments all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas.