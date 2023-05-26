Many schools organized ceremonies to pay tribute to Shuhada

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A good number of schools in Multan including Army Public school (APS) and Garrison academy organized ceremonies to pay tribute to martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces in line with 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan'.

The children were holding placards and big photographs of Shuhada and used their oratory skills in speeches to pay glowing tribute to martyrs and their sacrifices for the motherland, official sources said on Friday.

"Shuhada sacrificed their present for our future," said children while expressing their sentiments. These were the sacrifices of our soldiers that brought peace to the country. "We never forgot our heroes nor will we forget them in the future."