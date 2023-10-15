Many shopkeepers fined during action against profiteers in Qasimabad,

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, conducted inspections at several markets on Sunday to scrutinize the pricing of essential goods.

During his visit, various traders were found violating the government notified prices and overcharging public, which were imposed fines accordingly.

Violators included different fruit vendors and grocery shops at nasim nagar chowk, G-Mustafa dairy, shaheen dairy, super save family mart, Med4you grocers and others were fined of around Rs 108,500 ruppees.

During the visit, the AC warned the owners of various shops to sell commodities on the government notified rates. He also emphasized general public to be vigilant in this regard and ask vendors to show the rate list and then purchase the commodities on notified rates.