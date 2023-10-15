Open Menu

Many Shopkeepers Fined During Action Against Profiteers In Qasimabad,

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Many shopkeepers fined during action against profiteers in Qasimabad,

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, conducted inspections at several markets on Sunday to scrutinize the pricing of essential goods.

During his visit, various traders were found violating the government notified prices and overcharging public, which were imposed fines accordingly.

Violators included different fruit vendors and grocery shops at nasim nagar chowk, G-Mustafa dairy, shaheen dairy, super save family mart, Med4you grocers and others were fined of around Rs 108,500 ruppees.

During the visit, the AC warned the owners of various shops to sell commodities on the government notified rates. He also emphasized general public to be vigilant in this regard and ask vendors to show the rate list and then purchase the commodities on notified rates.

Related Topics

Visit Hyderabad Qasimabad Sunday Market Family Government

Recent Stories

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

2 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

3 hours ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

4 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

5 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

8 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan