Many shops, hotels sealed over time restriction violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :District administrations of Multan and Khanewal, in a late night launched operations against violators of time restrictions imposed by the government for power saving and sealed many shops and restaurants besides imposing penalties on them late on Tuesday night.

The officials said that on orders of deputy commissioner Tahir Wattu, over ten (10) stores and shops were sealed in Multan by assistant commissioner after these were found to be opened after 9 pm deadline.

Four hotels and restaurants were also sealed after these were found operational even after 11 pm.

In Khanewal, assistant commissioners continued checking markets and Bazaars late last night on orders of DC Shahid Fareed.

AC Khanewal imposed fine worth Rs 33000 on eleven shopkeepers while assistant commissioner Mian Channu imposed Rs 25000 fine on violators.

DCs of Multan and Khanewal asked traders community to cooperate with the administration and ensure that shops and other businesses are closed as per instructions of the government, meant to save power.