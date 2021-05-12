Many shops sealed, fine imposed in Hazara Division on SOPs violation

District administrations and police of the Hazara Division on Tuesday took strict action against the violators of coronavirus standard operating procedures and sealed dozens of shops, besides imposing heavy fines and making arrests

ABBOTTAB AD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :District administrations and police of the Hazara Division on Tuesday took strict action against the violators of coronavirus standard operating procedures and sealed dozens of shops, besides imposing heavy fines and making arrests.

About 15 shopkeepers were found violating SOPs in the Abbottabad district and their shops were sealed.

To ensure the complete lockdown and enforcement of SOPs in Abbottabad city, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir along with TMO Muhammad Afzal, AC Mujtaba Bharwana, ATS Aisha Tahir, TMA staff and police raided Band Koh Bazaar, Rehman Plaza and Gami Adda, arrested several shopkeepers for violating the ban on businesses and the customers without face masks.

Qalandar Abad Police also imposed fines and impounded many vehicles that were contravening lockdown and SOPs. No vehicle except the local ones coming from other parts of the country were allowed to enter the city.

In Baffa Pkhal Tehsil of Mansehra district, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Mazhar Khan during a joint inspection with the police force and regulation staff at Shankiyari, Baffa and Ichrian Bazar sealed many shops and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers on SOPs' violations. He also distributed free face masks among the people.

The Battagram Police registered cases against 13 violators of SOPs in the limits of different police stations.