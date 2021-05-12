UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Many Shops Sealed, Fine Imposed In Hazara Division On SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:47 AM

Many shops sealed, fine imposed in Hazara Division on SOPs violation

District administrations and police of the Hazara Division on Tuesday took strict action against the violators of coronavirus standard operating procedures and sealed dozens of shops, besides imposing heavy fines and making arrests

ABBOTTAB AD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :District administrations and police of the Hazara Division on Tuesday took strict action against the violators of coronavirus standard operating procedures and sealed dozens of shops, besides imposing heavy fines and making arrests.

About 15 shopkeepers were found violating SOPs in the Abbottabad district and their shops were sealed.

To ensure the complete lockdown and enforcement of SOPs in Abbottabad city, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir along with TMO Muhammad Afzal, AC Mujtaba Bharwana, ATS Aisha Tahir, TMA staff and police raided Band Koh Bazaar, Rehman Plaza and Gami Adda, arrested several shopkeepers for violating the ban on businesses and the customers without face masks.

Qalandar Abad Police also imposed fines and impounded many vehicles that were contravening lockdown and SOPs. No vehicle except the local ones coming from other parts of the country were allowed to enter the city.

In Baffa Pkhal Tehsil of Mansehra district, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Mazhar Khan during a joint inspection with the police force and regulation staff at Shankiyari, Baffa and Ichrian Bazar sealed many shops and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers on SOPs' violations. He also distributed free face masks among the people.

The Battagram Police registered cases against 13 violators of SOPs in the limits of different police stations.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Vehicles Vehicle Mansehra Nasir From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.