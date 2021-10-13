UrduPoint.com

Many Unvaccinated People Inoculated Covid Jabs In Markets

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:29 PM

As many as 30 unvaccinated persons were spotted and inoculated Covid-19 jabs by Assistant Commissioner (AC) New Karachi sub-division Riaz Muhammad Shaikh during his visit to various markets, food centers, grocery stores in the sector 11J here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 30 unvaccinated persons were spotted and inoculated Covid-19 jabs by Assistant Commissioner (AC) New Karachi sub-division Riaz Muhammad Shaikh during his visit to various markets, food centers, grocery stores in the sector 11J here on Wednesday.

The AC Riaz M.

Shaikh along with the vaccination team reviewed observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and also checked the vaccination cards of the people under the guidelines of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

During his visit, AC said that Coronavirus vaccination centres have been set up at various places in the sub-division New Karachi including at Sindh Government hospital New Karachi, Children's Hospital and THO office to facilitate the masses.

