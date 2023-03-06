Manzoor Afridi recommends Qavi name for more national awards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Monday while describing the death of the son of Peshawar and legendary actor Qavi Khan as a national tragedy and recommended his name for more national awards.

He said, "Qavi especially respected Ulema wholeheartedly and I am witness to it." In a condolence message, Haji Manzoor Afridi paid rich tributes to Qavi Khan for creating highly lessons-oriented plays at the national level and admitted that he shaped the best of our youth and gave them a glimpse of a better future through it.

By dint of outstanding dramas, Qavi Khan emerged as a beloved actor across the subcontinent, he maintained.

Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi said, "The government and people of KP will not forget his talent and will always value him."He also strongly recommended conferring more national awards on Qavi Khan posthumously.