UrduPoint.com

Manzoor Afridi Recommends Qavi Name For More National Awards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Manzoor Afridi recommends Qavi name for more national awards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Monday while describing the death of the son of Peshawar and legendary actor Qavi Khan as a national tragedy and recommended his name for more national awards.

He said, "Qavi especially respected Ulema wholeheartedly and I am witness to it." In a condolence message, Haji Manzoor Afridi paid rich tributes to Qavi Khan for creating highly lessons-oriented plays at the national level and admitted that he shaped the best of our youth and gave them a glimpse of a better future through it.

By dint of outstanding dramas, Qavi Khan emerged as a beloved actor across the subcontinent, he maintained.

Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi said, "The government and people of KP will not forget his talent and will always value him."He also strongly recommended conferring more national awards on Qavi Khan posthumously.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qavi Khan Afridi Government Best Din Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, governme ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

1 hour ago
 Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhanc ..

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

1 hour ago
 Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

1 hour ago
 Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.