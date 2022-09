QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Manzoor Ahmed Buledi has been transferred and posted as Superintendent Police (SP) Qila Saifullah district.

According to an official notification issued here on Wednesday, Manzoor Ahmed Buledi currently working as SP Coastal Highway N10 Zone Gwadar has been transferred and posted as SP Qila Saifullah district.