Manzoor expresses sorrow over demise of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader Chaudhry Manzoor on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of PPP leader Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro.

In his condolence message, he said that the political, parliamentary and social services of Senator Dr.

Sikandar Mandhro would always be remembered.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty bless his soul and gave fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.