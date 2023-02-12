Manzoor for ensuring transparent elections in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Anti-Narcotics Manzoor Khan Afridi on Sunday said that he has joined the caretaker government with the mission of establishing a conducive environment for peaceful, clean, transparent and fair elections in the province.

Manzoor Afridi said that as the Minister of Excise and Anti-Narcotics Department, he has made it his mission to eliminate the scourge of drugs, especially ice, from society, so the tribal elite should also support him in this mission, said a handout.

He said that this is also the real jihad upon which the tribal elite raised their hands and reiterated their commitment to support him in this jihad.