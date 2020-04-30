UrduPoint.com
Manzoor Kanasro To Hold Additional Charge Of DG Gorakh Authority

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:47 PM

Manzoor Kanasro to hold additional charge of DG Gorakh Authority

Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro, Director General (Antiquities) (BS-20), Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department has been assigned to hold the additional charge of the post of Director General, Gorakh Hill Development Authority, relieving Raja Shah Zaman Khuhro, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Collector/Deputy Commissioner Dadu of the additional charge

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro, Director General (Antiquities) (BS-20), Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department has been assigned to hold the additional charge of the post of Director General, Gorakh Hill Development Authority, relieving Raja Shah Zaman Khuhro, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Collector/Deputy Commissioner Dadu of the additional charge.

According to a notification here on Thursday, Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro has been relieved of the additional charge of the post of Director General (Culture), Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department, with immediate effect.

