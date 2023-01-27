UrduPoint.com

Manzoor Khan Takes Oath As KP Interim Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 05:46 PM

The 15th member, of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Manzoor Khan on Friday took oath as the interim minister, here, at the Governor House

KP Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath and felicitated Manzoor Khan on his new constitutional responsibilities.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, provincial ministers Shafiullah, Fazl Elahi, Hamid Shah, Commissioner Peshawar division Riaz Khan Mehsud, administrative officers, and social and civil personalities witnessed the oath-taking ceremony.

