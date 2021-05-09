(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Sunday asked leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to disclose even on Twitter why Manzoor Paperwala kept sending money into his (Shehbaz's) account.

What is your business with Manzoor Papar Wala, who kept sending money into your (Shehbaz's) account,Shahzad Akbar said on Sunday.

This was because of you and your TT (telegraphic transfer) scheme of Halala enrichments, Shahzad tweeted.