UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manzoor Paperwala's Nexus With Shehbaz Questioned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Manzoor Paperwala's nexus with Shehbaz questioned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Sunday asked leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to disclose even on Twitter why Manzoor Paperwala kept sending money into his (Shehbaz's) account.

What is your business with Manzoor Papar Wala, who kept sending money into your (Shehbaz's) account,Shahzad Akbar said on Sunday.

This was because of you and your TT (telegraphic transfer) scheme of Halala enrichments, Shahzad tweeted.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Business Twitter Money Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

4 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

4 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.