UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manzoor Pashteen Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:47 PM

Manzoor Pashteen sent to jail on judicial remand

A Judicial Magistrate on Monday sent leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen to central jail on 14-day judicial remand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A Judicial Magistrate on Monday sent leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen to central jail on 14-day judicial remand.

He was produced before the judicial magistrate by the Tehkal Police who secured judicial remand of the PTM chief.

He was arrested by the Tehkal Police from Peshawar's Shaheen Town in the wee hours on Monday in the wake of FIR lodged against him in Dera Ismail Khan in different cases. Police said the PTM chief will be shifted to Dera Ismail Khan Jail.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Jail Dera Ismail Khan FIR From

Recent Stories

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) starts action again ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed in befitting ..

4 minutes ago

China's cargo throughput at ports up 8.8 pct in 20 ..

4 minutes ago

UK, Sindh Govt could work jointly to improve educa ..

40 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismiss petition seekin ..

41 seconds ago

EU Top Diplomat Says Next Ministerial Meeting on L ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.