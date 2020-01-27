Manzoor Pashteen sent to jail on judicial remand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Judicial Magistrate on Monday sent leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen to central jail on 14-day judicial remand

He was produced before the judicial magistrate by the Tehkal Police who secured judicial remand of the PTM chief.

He was arrested by the Tehkal Police from Peshawar's Shaheen Town in the wee hours on Monday in the wake of FIR lodged against him in Dera Ismail Khan in different cases. Police said the PTM chief will be shifted to Dera Ismail Khan Jail.