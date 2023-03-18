Manzoor Qadir elected president Anjuman Arhtian Gain Market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Manzoor Qadir has been elected as President Anjuman Arhatian Grain Market Faisalabad in its annual elections.

According to unofficial results announced by Chairman Election Committee Grain Market, Manzoor Qadir was elected as president Anjuman Arhtian by defeating his opponent Hajji Muhammad Aslam with 271-267 votes while Saeed Ahmad was elected as senior vice president by beating his rival Khawaja Shahid Hameed with 300-226 votes.

Similarly, Rizwan Khalid had been elected as vice president whereas Mehmood Hussain was elected as general secretary by defeating his opponent Ayub Aslam Manj with 295-225 votes.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ubaid Ullah was elected as joint secretary by beating his rival Chaudhary Ali Abbas with 315-210 votes while Rana Muhammad Zubair was elected as secretary Press & Publication by kicking out his contestant Rana Kaleem Ullah Khan with 308-218 votes.

Abdul Haseeb Paracha was elected as finance secretary with 313 votes whereas his opponent Malik Saqib Ghafoor could bag 211 votes.