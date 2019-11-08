UrduPoint.com
Manzoor Sarwar Adopted Policy Of Merit: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday said dutiful,intelligent and honest officials were pride of the department as their untiring hardwork ability and professionalism were bright examples for the force

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony held at Central Police Office in the honour of Addl IG PHP Manzor Sarwar Chaudhry.

He said that Addl IG Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhry was among those officers who always adopted a policy of merit and public service in a better way and enhanced prestige of the department.

The IGP said that Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhry served in Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh and set the best example of leadership.

He also served in three important districts, Lodhran, Bhakkar and Muzaffargarh, as DPO in Faislabad as CTO whereas he also served as administration, VVIP security, special branch, intelligence Bureau and Highway patrolling.

Addl IGP R&D Zafar Iqbal, Addl IGP Establishment Punjab Ahmad Latif, Addl IGP Operations Punjab Inaam Ghani, Addl IGP D&I, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IGP Elite Police Force Shahid Hanif, Addl IGP Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, Addl IGP CTD Punjab Muhammad Tahir Rai and other senior police officers were also present.

Later, the IGP gave souvenir to retired Additional IG Manzoor Sarwar Choudhry.

