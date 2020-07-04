Manzoor urges opposition parties to take part in the progress of Balochistan

Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar urged the opposition parties to come forward to play their crucial role for the development of the province while the coalition government led by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal was taking practical steps to solve the long-standing problems of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar urged the opposition parties to come forward to play their crucial role for the development of the province while the coalition government led by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal was taking practical steps to solve the long-standing problems of the province. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Central Secretary General Senator Manzoor expressed these views while talking to media here.

He said opposition members' criticism was not constructive and they should show realism by ending the blame for the sake of the progress of the province saying the fact was that Balochistan had not done as much work in the last 40 years as a province but the present government has completed development schemes in a span of two years for the welfare of the public.

The performance of the provincial ministers, coalition parties and other cabinet members under the leadership of the Chief Minister is also commendable, he said saying that Balochistan has been given rich resources by Allah Almighty but unfortunately in the past, these resources could not be utilized effectively for the construction and development of the province by past regime. The senator mentioned the credit goes to the current provincial government and several development projects had been completed and number of growth schemes were being continued in the respective areas due to positive measures of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

He said in this regard, the position of Balochistan is being effectively presented at the Federal level saying that leaders of coalition parties are highlighting the problems of the province on the floor of Parliament. Our goal is a peaceful, developed and prosperous Balochistan for which the provincial government is working effectively he said regretting that our opposition friends are the historical people of the provincial government but their measures are not visible for the public. He said that the opposition members focused only on the public sector development program (PSDP) as the budget, although the budget is not just the name of the PSDP. The budget is a budget of revenue and expenditure of any government he said.

Balochistan government also allocated hefty funds for construction sports complex at the district level of the province which would help youth toward sport actives, saying that sectors including health, education, communication other main department were preferred in annual budget 2020-21 which was a positive sign of the province.