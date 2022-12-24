UrduPoint.com

Manzoor Usman Awan Replaces Ashtar Ausaf As New AGP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2022 | 03:45 PM

Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AGP

President Alvi has appointed Advocate Mansoor Usman Awan as Attorney General for Pakistan after accepting resignation of Ashtar Ausaf.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday appointed Advocate Supreme Court Mansoor Usman Awan as Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).
The President gave approval of his appointment under Article 100 of the Constitution.


The development took place after the president accepted resignation of Ashtar Ausaf from the post of Attorney General for Pakistan. Ausaf had served as AGP for more than eight months.
Mansoor Usman Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University, with distinction.

Awan had many awards to his credit as he was awarded the Justice M. Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining 1st position in Jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law prize for 1st position in Criminal Law.
He also recieved the Harvard Law school Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005).

He also served as the Vice President of the Harvard Graduate Council during his academic career.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Supreme Court Criminals Gold Post From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

12 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood ..

Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood Malik today

23 minutes ago
 Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Ar ..

Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Arab Poetry

31 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi appointed interim chief of men's nat ..

Shahid Afridi appointed interim chief of men's national selection committee

41 minutes ago
 Punjab, KP announce schedule for winter vacations ..

Punjab, KP announce schedule for winter vacations in public, private institution ..

48 minutes ago
 Govt announces 20,000 internships for engineers

Govt announces 20,000 internships for engineers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.