Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AGP

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday appointed Advocate Supreme Court Mansoor Usman Awan as Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

The President gave approval of his appointment under Article 100 of the Constitution.



The development took place after the president accepted resignation of Ashtar Ausaf from the post of Attorney General for Pakistan. Ausaf had served as AGP for more than eight months.

Mansoor Usman Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University, with distinction.

Awan had many awards to his credit as he was awarded the Justice M. Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining 1st position in Jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law prize for 1st position in Criminal Law.

He also recieved the Harvard Law school Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005).

He also served as the Vice President of the Harvard Graduate Council during his academic career.