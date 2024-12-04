Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

PPP leader says PTI Founder Imran Khan will remain in jail next year as well and advises him to stay quiet, and make his party strong

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wasan on Wednesday made a prediction about release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan from jail.

“Imran Khan will remain in jail next year as well,” said the PPP leader in a statement.

He stated that he did not believe that he was coming out of jail anytime soon.

Manzoor Wasan also advised Imran Khan to remain silent.

The PPP leader stated that it would be better for the PTI founder to stay quiet, avoid protests and focus on strengthening the party.