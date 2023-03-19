UrduPoint.com

Manzoor Wasan To Distribute Lazer Levellers Among Farmers

March 19, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wasan will attend E-Balloting ceremony of Laser Land Leveller distribution among the eligible farmers of Sindh at local hotel here on Monday.

According to the handout, the Land Levellers will be distributed among eligible farmers during the ceremony that will begin at 10:30 am.

The Advisor will also hold media talk on the occasion.

