Manzoor Wassan For Modern Methods In Agriculture To Boost Production

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Manzoor Wassan for modern methods in agriculture to boost production

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Wednesday stressed the need for using modern methods to yield good crops.

In a meeting with a delegation of growers of the province at his residence here, he said that the Sindh government would provide all possible assistance to the growers and help them in providing awareness about latest methods for the cultivation.

He said that the provincial government was striving to improve agriculture sector.

On the occasion, growers from different areas of the province informed the Advisor about their problems.

The Advisor directed the officers concerned to resolve their problems on priority basis.

