MAO College starts 'week-long Shan-e-Rehmat-u-lil Aalameen (PBUH) celebrations'

(@fidahassanain)

The teachers and students pay great respect to Holy Prophet (PBUH), with a clear message that his honor is everything for them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2020) Mohammadan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College celebrated “Shan-e-Risalat (PBUH) week” with fervor and zeal.

The MAO College management organized the event in compliance of the Punjab government’s directives to spread awareness about respect and honor of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

Punjab Higher education Special Secretary Naeem Ghaus, Additional Secretary Talha Hussain, Dr. Ashiq Hussain, College Principal Prof. Dr. Hamid, heads of other departments, teachers and the students took part in the opening ceremony of “Week-long Shan-e-Risalat (PBUH) celebrations,”.

Under the week-long program, competitions of ‘Qirat, Na’at and speech’ were held, with an aim to spread awareness about sanctity and respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The speakers paid homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and shared some beautiful glimpses of his great role and character.

The teachers and students expressed huge respect, saying that Muslims could sacrifice everything for the sake of honor of their Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The students who won competitions at Divisional level would be able to take part in provincial level competitions of Qirat, Na’at and speech. The college management like always ensured implementation of SOPs for Covid-19 as the teachers and students wore masks and maintained social distancing in the event.