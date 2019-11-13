UrduPoint.com
Map Exhibition Held At Islamia University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:44 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Department of Geography, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized "Annual GIS based map exhibition".

Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob inaugurated the event.

Students of MSc and MPhil Geography presented their GIS based map projects on various themes including sustainable management of environment, Medical and health Geography, Culture and economic development, land use planning of various cities under the supervision of Chairman Department of Geography Dr Abdul Sattar Khan.

Faculty members and students from various departments attended the event. Vice Chancellor also addressed the students and highly appreciated the efforts of students and teachers and also visits the exhibition.

More Stories From Pakistan

