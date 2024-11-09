Open Menu

MAP Hosts Exclusive Session With Ipsos Chief Knowledge Officer

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) held an exclusive session featuring Simon Atkinson, Chief Knowledge Officer of Ipsos aimed at further strengthening its commitment to bring world-class knowledge and resources to Pakistan’s business community.

The event brought together prominent MAP members for an engaging and insightful exchange with Atkinson, an industry leader with over 30 years of experience in global research and communications.

The session opened with a warm welcome from MAP’s President Senator Sarmad Ali setting the stage for an enriching afternoon, according to a statement issued by MAP.

Atkinson, who connects insights from over 90 countries to support Ipsos’ global teams and clients, shared his extensive expertise and discussed recent survey findings on Pakistan.

His detailed presentation covered Ipsos’ recent data on the Pakistani market, focusing on evolving preferences and challenges that businesses face in an increasingly globalized world.

In addition to the presentation, the event included an interactive Q&A session, where MAP members engaged directly with Atkinson. Discussions ranged from the implications of data insights on business strategy to the future of market research.

The event marked a valuable opportunity for MAP members to gain firsthand insights from Ipsos.

