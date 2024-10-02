MAP hosts luncheon in honor of Governor KP

The Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) on Wednesday organized a special luncheon in Karachi to welcome the esteemed Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) on Wednesday organized a special luncheon in Karachi to welcome the esteemed Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi.

The event saw the participation of MAP's senior officials and prominent business figures.

Notable attendees included MAP members Farukh Janidi, Muhammad Intisaruddin, Khalid Zaman, Ahmad Zaheer, Advocate Tariq Khattak, Athar Abbas, Suleman Mehdi, Rashid Siddiqui, Ali Hasan Naqvi, Sameer Hussain, Dr. Farhan Isa, Adnan Rizvi, Amjad Waheed, Zubair Qureshi, and Farukh Mazhar.

The purpose of the luncheon was to discuss business opportunities, investment prospects, and ways to enhance the business environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his address, Governor Kundi highlighted the economic development and business opportunities in the province, emphasizing its potential for investors.

MAP members shared their experiences and offered suggestions regarding potential investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to the attendees, stating that such events play a crucial role in fostering strong relationships between the business community and government representatives.

He assured that the Governor's House would fully support investments in the province's abundant mineral resources, tourism, agriculture, and other sectors.

The discussion also covered various aspects of economic development projects and investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the conclusion of the event, participants reaffirmed their commitment to contributing to the province's progress and praised Governor Kundi for his efforts, wishing him success for a bright future for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with Muhammad Atif Hanif, President and CEO of Al-Baraka Bank, in Karachi.

The discussion focused on the issues and challenges facing the banking sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of developing the banking sector, saying that a robust banking system is essential for the province's economic growth.

Atif Hanif outlined Al-Baraka Bank's services and highlighted the bank's role in fostering economic stability in the province.

He informed the Governor about the various initiatives Al-Baraka Bank is implementing to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which will further strengthen the provincial economy.

The meeting also addressed the lack of banking facilities in remote areas and the public issues related to accessibility.

Governor Kundi assured that the Governor's House would provide all possible support to address these challenges.

He stressed the importance of innovation and the use of digital technology in the banking sector, saying that these advancements would not only ease access for the public but also stabilize the economy.

