Map Mandatory For Constructing Building In Rural Areas: Minister Akbar Ayub Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:23 PM

Map mandatory for constructing building in rural areas: Minister Akbar Ayub Khan

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan said Tuesday Akbar Ayub Khan directed the Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMO) to ensure that no building was constructed without the approval of the map in rural areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan said Tuesday Akbar Ayub Khan directed the Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMO) to ensure that no building was constructed without the approval of the map in rural areas.

He said that approval of a map was mandatory for constructing buildings on either side of roads in rural areas and added that in other places, too, no building should be allowed to be constructed without a map.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) of Tehsil Lakki Marwat and Hangu here.

He directed that playgrounds, parks and other recreational places should be constructed on the unutilized lands of Tehsil Municipal Administrations of all districts of the province including Lakki Marwat and Hangu.

He said such facilities give good look and further beautifies the districts besides using them for recreational purposes.

He said all basic necessities of life as well as car parking facilities would be ensured at plazas which were being built in and around the cities to facilitate the public.

He said that the Primary function of all TMSs was to provide municipal services while development work was one of their secondary responsibilities.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Hajj, Aukaaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor, MPA Shah Faisal Khan, Additional Secretary Local Council board Syed Rehman besides Tehsil Municipal Officers of Lakki Marwat and Hangu attended the meeting.

Local Government Minister Akbar Ayub Khan directed all TMSs to purchase trucks, containers and other cleaning machinery out of provincial finance commission funds.

He said streetlights in markets, construction of washrooms and supply of clean water would be ensured.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure that roads were washed and sprayed with disinfectants to wipe out diseases. He also directed for planting of more trees to ensure a healthy environment. He directed the TMAs to take concrete measures for overcoming the issue of wall chalking in cities.

