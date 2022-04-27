MAP urges govt to revoke National Single Curriculum

Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) Chairman Advocate Akmal Bhatti on Wednesday urged the government to revoke the 'National Single Curriculum' as it was causing religious disharmony in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) Chairman Advocate Akmal Bhatti on Wednesday urged the government to revoke the 'National Single Curriculum' as it was causing religious disharmony in the country.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club, he said the previous government had implemented the 'Single National Curriculum' without building consensus.

The MAP chairman claimed that the minorities' population had been decreased in the census 2017, and asked the government to hold a fresh population census before the next general elections.

Akmal Bhatti also asked for proportional elections system for enhancing minorities' representation in the Senate, and national and provincial assemblies.

He said the minorities must elect their representatives by the power of vote as it was their fundamental and democratic right.

He said General Pervez Musharraf had imposed the joint electoral system in the country. Under the system, minorities' representatives were selected by the heads of political parties, not by the minority community members.

The system had introduced political corruption, nepotism and favoritism, he added.

MAP's central committee members, Shamaoun Gill, Anosh Bhatti, Aftab Khuram, Sadaf Adnan and Asif John also spoke on the occasion.