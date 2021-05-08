(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) has expressed grief over the sad demise of senior Hurriyat leader, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai who passed away at the age of 77 under Indian custody on 5th May and said that his martyrdom in the holy month of Ramadan is a reward from the Almighty which we pray that his soul will be in the comfort of the companies of the shuhada and saleheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) has expressed grief over the sad demise of senior Hurriyat leader, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai who passed away at the age of 77 under Indian custody on 5th May and said that his martyrdom in the holy month of Ramadan is a reward from the Almighty which we pray that his soul will be in the comfort of the companies of the shuhada and saleheen.

In a message by President MAPIM Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, issued on Saturday, he said that Sehrai was dedicated, seasoned and brave Hurriyat leader who reserved his life for the liberation of Kashmir. We express our condemnation on his murder under the Indian custody, he expressed.

The President MAPIM said that as a member of Jama'at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, his struggle placed a strong foothold for his successors to continue the cause.

We salute his resolve to free Indian-occupied Kashmir for a complete withdrawal of Indian forces from Kashmir and share the loss of "The Man of the Book", he added and said that Sehrai's leadership was exemplary in leading the freedom movement with strong emphasis on Islamic ethics and values.

He said, we register our great admiration to his work in establishing Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, with its three basic values: islam, as a way of life; complete freedom from Indian occupation and unity among the ranks of Muslim nation and added, his unwavering struggle that earned him more than 16 years in the Indian jails is truly the mark of a mujahidin.