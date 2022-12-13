Maple trees plantation drive starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zeeshan Javed launched the 'Maple Trees Plantation' campaign by planting a tree on The Mall under clean and green Lahore project, here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the DG said more than 200 maple trees of 10 to 15-feet would be planted on The Mall and Jail Road under the campaign, adding that the PHA would also plant more than 1,000 rare maple trees on main roads, triangles and other important places to decorate the provincial capital.

The DG said trees were a symbol of natural beauty which also brought about a positive change in climate. The maximum plantation was necessary for the elimination of pollution and a healthy environment, he added.

The PHA was trying to make the city of clean and green, he said and appealed to people toactively participate in the drive.