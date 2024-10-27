Maqam Leads Rally On Kashmir Black Day, Urges UN To Fulfill Promise
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam, on Sunday led a rally in the Federal capital on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Addressing to rally participants here, he reminded the people of October 27, 1947, when Indian forces entered Jammu and Kashmir illegally, stating, "No Pakistani can forget this day."
He honored the courage of Kashmiris who, after 77 years, continued their struggle for self-determination.
He highlighted the sacrifices made, with over 97,000 martyrs, countless widows, and orphaned children.
The minister expressed disappointment with international human rights organizations, calling on the United Nations to address what he termed as genocide in Kashmir.
Engineer Amir Maqam urged the UN to fulfill its commitment to resolve the Kashmir issue per its own resolutions, allowing Kashmiris their right to self-determination.
He said Pakistan has always been a staunch advocate of this indigenous right of Kashmiris living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and has always supported them in this just struggle.
He stated that recent elections in occupied Kashmir revealed the reality of India’s narrative and urged India to consider this election as a referendum against its rule.
Commending Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for raising the Kashmir and Palestine issues at the UN General Assembly in September 2024, Amir Maqam reassured that Pakistan will continue to support Kashmir’s political, diplomatic, and moral cause until Kashmiris achieve their right to self-determination.
He also praised Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their efforts in organizing and highlighting this important day.
