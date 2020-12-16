UrduPoint.com
Maqbool Ahmed Assume Charge As DG RDA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:22 PM

Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Maqbool Ahmed has assumed charge of his office here on Wednesday

According to RDA spokesman, DG RDA is committed to improve the performance of the civic organization and would play a constructive role in the development of the Rawalpindi division, he said, adding that illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and ongoing RDA operations against encroachments would carried out with better coordination.

The newly appointed DG RDA made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Earlier, Amara Khan has served as Director General RDA whose services have been commendable.

