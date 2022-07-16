UrduPoint.com

Maqbool Gujjar Entry In Punjab Shows PTI Wants To Crate Chaos: Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Maqbool Gujjar entry in Punjab shows PTI wants to crate chaos: minister

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Maqbool Gujjar's entry in Punjab despite a ban showed that the party wanted to create chaos and hurdles in smooth election process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Maqbool Gujjar's entry in Punjab despite a ban showed that the party wanted to create chaos and hurdles in smooth election process.

In a statement issued here, he said that the government had restrained the PTI leaders -- Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar -- from entering Punjab till by-election in the province to maintain law and order situation. He said there was a threat that armed groups from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir would come to Punjab with an intention to disturb law and order situation during by-election.

He warned that the government would not allow anyone to spread unrest in the country and strict action would be taken against armed people as Section 144 had already been imposed. The law would take its course against armed persons and people carrying weapons would be arrested immediately. Punjab Police, Rangers, and other law-enforcement agencies would also play their role in maintaining law and order situation in the province, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Meeting held to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman S ..

Meeting held to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman Secretariat

40 seconds ago
 Minister expresses grief over demise of former ANP ..

Minister expresses grief over demise of former ANP MPA

41 seconds ago
 Japan Registers More Than 110,000 COVID-19 Cases O ..

Japan Registers More Than 110,000 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

44 seconds ago
 CTD arrests 6 suspects in Punjab

CTD arrests 6 suspects in Punjab

46 seconds ago
 PTI to face state machinery, ECP in Punjab by-elec ..

PTI to face state machinery, ECP in Punjab by-elections: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Food Packs for Flood-Hit Areas of Balochistan Disp ..

Food Packs for Flood-Hit Areas of Balochistan Dispatched by NDMA & KS Relief

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.