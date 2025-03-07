Maqbool Siddiqui directs to upgrade IIEE into degree awarding institute

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Science & Technology has directed for steps towards upgradation of Institute of Industrial Electronics Engineering (IIEE) into a degree awarding institute.

The Minister has approved the draft act for proposed degree awarding institute, said a press release on Thursday.

The up gradation of the institute will provide the youth of Pakistan with another credible avenue for earning degrees.

This is another step in the on going effort by the Federal Minister in providing fruitful opportunities to the youth of Pakistan in alignment with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

