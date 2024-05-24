Maqbool Siddiqui meets Malala in London

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Friday had a meeting with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Friday had a meeting with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai in London.

Provincial ministers for education and the British Council representatives were also present in the meeting, said an Education Ministry press release.

Malala on the occasion reaffirmed that the Malala Foundation would continue its support for education, especially girls' education, across Pakistan.

