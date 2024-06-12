Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed during PM’s visit to China

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Vice CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Ray Yu, on Wednesday discussed progress on agreements signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to China

During the meeting, Dr. Siddiqui highlighted the pivotal role that Pakistani youth can play in the development of the Information Technology sector.

He appreciated Huawei's commitment to training 200,000 young people and offered the Ministry's support in establishing a Training Cloud to achieve this goal.

"Every year, 25,000 IT graduates complete their education from universities in Pakistan; however, only 5,000 secure jobs. We need to equip our youth with training in modern technology to bridge this gap," Dr. Siddiqui remarked.

He also highlighted the immense opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and China in the private sector, emphasizing the need to harness these opportunities to further enhance the partnership between the two countries.