- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed during PM’s visit to ..
Maqbool Siddiqui, Vice CEO Of Huawei Discusses Progress On Agreements Signed During PM’s Visit To China
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Vice CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Ray Yu, on Wednesday discussed progress on agreements signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to China
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Vice CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Ray Yu, on Wednesday discussed progress on agreements signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to China.
During the meeting, Dr. Siddiqui highlighted the pivotal role that Pakistani youth can play in the development of the Information Technology sector.
He appreciated Huawei's commitment to training 200,000 young people and offered the Ministry's support in establishing a Training Cloud to achieve this goal.
"Every year, 25,000 IT graduates complete their education from universities in Pakistan; however, only 5,000 secure jobs. We need to equip our youth with training in modern technology to bridge this gap," Dr. Siddiqui remarked.
He also highlighted the immense opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and China in the private sector, emphasizing the need to harness these opportunities to further enhance the partnership between the two countries.
Recent Stories
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session7 minutes ago
-
Govt vows to ease public burden: Ahsan Iqbal15 minutes ago
-
CPO orders for foolproof security of cattle markets15 minutes ago
-
KP leads provinces in providing universal health coverage15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs DEC meeting15 minutes ago
-
Police launch successful search operation in R A Bazaar, suburbs15 minutes ago
-
Best research work a must to solve farm sector problems: UAF VC15 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police claim to arrest two drug dealer15 minutes ago
-
Small cattle markets banned in entire city25 minutes ago
-
Poor, salaried class to be provided relief in Sindh Budget: Nasir Shah25 minutes ago
-
CM approves programme to rid Punjab of substandard, spurious medicines25 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of delay in Capital's beautification plan45 minutes ago