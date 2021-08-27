UrduPoint.com

Maqpoon Lauds PTI Govt's Three Years Performance

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 10:33 PM

Maqpoon lauds PTI govt's three years performance

Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon Friday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on the successful completion of three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the federation

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon Friday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on the successful completion of three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the federation.

The governor paid tributes to the Federal government for its excellent performance and for providing best facilities to the nation through mega projects.

Maqpoon said all the cabinet members and members of the National Assembly under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan were playing their role for the welfare of Pakistan and for development and prosperity through mega projects in all provinces of the country.

The governor said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was providing facilities to all the provinces of the country due to which all the provinces were on the path of development.

He added that the initiatives taken by the prime minister for environment, education, employment, construction, water and energy resources and for the promotion of tourism were commendable.

The governor further said due to the tireless efforts of the prime minister and his team, the foreign reserves reached $27 billion first time in the history of Pakistan and a significant increase in imports was achieved and huge amount of money had been allocated for the construction of dams.

