Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti Elected DBA Sialkot President

Published January 15, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti was elected as President District Bar Association (DBA) here on Sunday.

Bilal Ahmed Ghuman, Chairman Election board said that Muhammed Qadeer Ahmed, Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail and Ejaz Ahmed Awan were elected as Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary, respectively.

Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti obtained 653 votes against his rival candidates Chaudhry Muhammed Asim Iqbal Deo who got 632 votes while Sarfraz Ahmed Ghuman secured 245 votes.

Mehr Qadeer was elected as DBA Vice President by securing 537 votes while his rival candidate Azam Ali Gillani obtained 536 votes, Rana Khurram Shehzad got 229 votes and Khawar Javed got 229 votes.

Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail was elected as General Secretary DBA with 601 votes, while Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vance got 598 votes and Mian Faheem Altaf obtained 335 votes.

While Ejaz Ahmed Awan was elected as Joint Secretary DBA with 837 votes while his rivalcandidate Rana Irfan Manzoor bagged 642 votes.

