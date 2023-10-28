Open Menu

Maqsood Jan Takes Charge As DS Railways

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Maqsood Jan takes charge as DS Railways

Maqsood Ahmed Jan, an officer of Pakistan Railways on Saturday took charge as the Divisional Superintendent of Peshawar Railway Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Maqsood Ahmed Jan, an officer of Pakistan Railways on Saturday took charge as the Divisional Superintendent of Peshawar Railway Division.

Following his appointment, he expressed his honour of serving as the Divisional Superintendent of Peshawar and pledged to work diligently to enhance the efficiency and development of the railway system.

Jan emphasized his commitment to involve all railway employees in improving services and ensuring the punctuality of trains departing from Peshawar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar All From

Recent Stories

8,000 steps daily may help cut your risk of premat ..

8,000 steps daily may help cut your risk of premature death

3 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

3 minutes ago
 Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record ..

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epic

2 minutes ago
 HDA suspended NOCs of 18 housing schemes

HDA suspended NOCs of 18 housing schemes

2 minutes ago
 Police claim arrest of outlaws

Police claim arrest of outlaws

2 minutes ago
 'Awesome', 'fantastic': Skippers hail record World ..

'Awesome', 'fantastic': Skippers hail record World Cup duel

2 minutes ago
Secretary directs official to conduct research in ..

Secretary directs official to conduct research in agricultural field

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

23 minutes ago
 Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with te ..

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

26 minutes ago
 RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grie ..

RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grievances

26 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

26 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan