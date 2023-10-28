Maqsood Jan takes charge as DS Railways

Maqsood Ahmed Jan, an officer of Pakistan Railways on Saturday took charge as the Divisional Superintendent of Peshawar Railway Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Maqsood Ahmed Jan, an officer of Pakistan Railways on Saturday took charge as the Divisional Superintendent of Peshawar Railway Division.

Following his appointment, he expressed his honour of serving as the Divisional Superintendent of Peshawar and pledged to work diligently to enhance the efficiency and development of the railway system.

Jan emphasized his commitment to involve all railway employees in improving services and ensuring the punctuality of trains departing from Peshawar.